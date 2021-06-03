Son's inheritance hinges on marriage

INDIANAPOLIS – Till death do us part – or until the marriage costs you immediate cash and assets.

That's the crux of a case heard by the Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday in which a Jackson County man saw his inheritance go to a family trust instead of his wallet because he was still married to his wife of almost 20 years.

Roger Rotert is contesting the provision his mother included as being an “impermissible restraint on marriage.”

His attorney, Jason Smith, told Indiana's five Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday that the language in question “is dangerous and goes against public policy.”

Smith added that it hurts marriage as a concept by encouraging divorce, and shouldn't be allowed.

But Justice Mark Massa asked about the rights of a person to have a say in where their assets go.

“If a son or daughter is married to a train-wreck drug addict and they don't want family property falling into those hands, don't we want to protect that ability?” he asked.

Rotert's mom died in 2016. The language in question said “In the event that my son, (Rotert), is unmarried at the time of my death, I give, devise and bequeath his share of my estate to him outright and the provisions of this trust shall have no effect. However, in the event that he is married at the time of my death, this trust shall become effective.”

Rotert's sister, Connie Stiles, controls the trust.

And it was Stiles that Rotert sued in 2018. A Jackson County judge initially found in favor of the sister, saying the language was allowed. But the Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed and ruled for Rotert.

“Placing Rotert's distribution in trust if he is married at the time of his mother's death is void as a restraint on marriage and against public policy,” the appellate ruling said.

The Supreme Court has to decide whether it will accept transfer in the case. If it does, the court will rule in the coming months. If not, the appellate decision will stand.

Stiles' attorney – Brian Hewitt – argued the Supreme Court needs to take the case.

“The appeals decision has created confusion over the validity of an untold number of estate plans sitting in vaults and safe deposit boxes,” he said.

Hewitt argued the language is allowed because Rotert's share doesn't change dependent on his marital status – only when he receives it.

He noted it is clearly illegal to condition future conduct after a person's death. For instance, a person can't lose access to payouts if they marry in the future.

Massa played devil's advocate: “Is there any meaningful difference between saying you can't marry after I'm dead and you must divorce before I die?”

Indiana law gives more latitude in wills and trusts involving children than spouses.

Hewitt said you are allowed to disinherit a child for no reason at all or for a dumb reason. This language, he contends, is more reasonable than a disinheritance because Rotert can still receive a stream of income from the assets. And if he divorces it isn't part of the marital estate.

