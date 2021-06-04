Leaders explain how relief cash will be spent

Broadband, small business and child care will be among the areas to benefit from American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief dollars in Allen County, Democratic officials said Thursday.

Mayor Tom Henry, state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta and former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly met with about 50 people outside of the Courthouse on Thursday to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will benefit northeast Indiana. It was the kickoff for the American Rescue Plan Tour, in which Democratic leaders will travel the state to talk about the plan's funds.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Henry said the federal government has infused a “tremendous amount of capital” into the area, which includes about $73 million for Allen County, $50 million for Fort Wayne, $3 million for New Haven, and $130 million for schools in Allen County. Officials are still learning specific ways the money can be used, but the federal government has set out four areas the funding can be used – to respond to negative impact from the pandemic, for premium pay for essential workers, to replace lost revenue, and to make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Henry is currently working on forming an umbrella of two committees – one to focus on the financial side of the funds and one to work on planning and identifying areas to fund. Fort Wayne received the first half of its funding last week, which was about $26 million. All of the money must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, or returned.

Each leader had time to share what they wanted about the unprecedented funding coming to Indiana, using the phrase of leaving the pandemic “in the rearview mirror.” Donnelly said it is important to recognize what the funding is – investing in people and investing in the future.

People then had the opportunity to pose questions to the officials. Leaders talked about issues for people in rural areas having access to broadband. One citizen asked about broadband access in a more urban area – southeast Fort Wayne.

Henry recognized that there are pockets of southeast Fort Wayne that don't have broadband, and he said he's working with the Allen County commissioners, who he said are using a “significant” portion of the county's allocation on broadband expansion.

“A lot of people forget that Fort Wayne is in Allen County, so those commissioners report to us as well as they do people who live in the rural part of the county,” he said.

If the county doesn't use some of its funds to help broadband in southeast Fort Wayne, Henry said the city can. Another area asked about was child care, and the person asked how to apply for those funds. Henry said officials are still receiving information about the funds, but all of that information will be released in the future.

dfilchak@jg.net