Statue of abolitionist set to be unveiled in Angola

It has been 160 years since Sojourner Truth spoke on the porch of the Steuben County Courthouse in Angola.

At the time, the Indiana Constitution forbade Blacks from settling in the state.

On Sunday, the Downtown Angola Coalition will host a ceremony in the city's public square to unveil a life-size statue of Truth, commemorating the June 2, 1861, speech she gave in Steuben County.

An abolitionist and evangelical speaker, Truth was born a slave in Ulster County, New York, in the late 1790s. Four of the five families who owned her were of Dutch ancestry, and Dutch was apparently her first language, according to the Indiana Historical Bureau.

She became free in 1827 under New York's gradual emancipation law, but not before suffering at least one whipping which left her back scarred for life, the historical bureau said.

Truth protested when a member of a former owner's family sold Truth's son, Peter, into permanent slavery in Alabama. With help from anti-slavery Quakers, she sued and won her son's freedom. Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of “Uncle Tom's Cabin,” described her encounter with Truth in an April 1863 article, “Sojourner Truth, the Libyan Sibyl,” published in Atlantic Monthly magazine.

Article 13 of Indiana's 1851 Constitution said: “No negro or mulatto shall come into or settle in the State, after the adoption of this Constitution.” Article 13 was approved by 84% of the voters, all of whom were adult white men.

In Steuben County, Article 13 was rejected by an overwhelming majority.

Truth came to Indiana to speak in support of the Union's cause in the Civil War. Her appearance in Angola was, according to abolitionist accounts, disrupted by a drunken mob who pushed and cursed her and threatened to tar and feather her.

She was arrested for being in the state, tried before a justice of the peace and released. Other local residents had her arrested again, but she was never convicted.

Truth was believed to have spent a significant amount of time in the Pleasant Lake community about 4 miles south of Angola.

The unveiling ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m., will feature a reenactment of Truth's speech in Angola, authors who have written about Truth, state officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and descendants of Truth.

“For the first time, we are commemorating a woman as part of our community's history in our downtown,” Colleen McNabb-Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition, said in a statement. “Sojourner Truth spoke in our county when it was illegal to do so and that says so much about her courage. We look forward to this sculpture being an integral part of our historic downtown and will serve as a reminder of strong, righteous and forward-thinking women of the past and will encourage women of the future.”

The statue was made possible by a Preserving Women's Legacy Grant awarded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Humanities.

Local support came from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and other private partners and volunteers. The Downtown Angola Coalition, an affiliate of Mainstreet, was one of three Indiana entities to receive Preserving Women's Legacy Grants in August to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

The Sojourner Truth statue was created by Colorado sculptor James Haire, a native of Crawfordsville.

