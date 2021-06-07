Concert part of Riverfront series

The professional musicians seated inside the Promenade Park pavilion Sunday didn't have to play a single note before receiving applause.

The audience – which spilled from the shaded pavilion porch to the sunny walkway along the river – shared Campbell MacDonald's enthusiasm for the Sounds of Summer concert the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association had prepared.

“The last 15 months have been a time of unprecedented challenges for the performing arts in our nation,” said MacDonald, association chairperson and principal clarinet. “We're performing live music for an audience today for the first time in over a year.”

MacDonald encouraged the applause that followed.

The free hourlong concert kicked off the six-part Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series, which concludes in August. Other scheduled performers are American Legion Band of Fort Wayne, New Horizons Band and Heartland Sings.

The outdoor setting made it easy for people to join the audience, which offered limited seating. Fort Wayne residents Kris Tinsley and her daughter Lexie Tinsley, 23, were among those who brought chairs.

They learned of the concert through Facebook, the elder Tinsley said, describing their attendance as a spur-of-the-moment decision aided by beautiful weather.

Ambient noise, including passing trains and children playing, added a layer to the concert, which featured such tunes as “Clair de Lune,” Mozart's Symphony No. 25 and “Tonight” from the musical “West Side Story.”

Determining the repertoire was challenging because only 29 socially distanced musicians could fit in the pavilion, conductor Jason Thompson said. While introducing one piece – selections from the opera “Carmen” – he explained it was arranged for a similarly sized group about a century ago.

Thompson, an Indiana Wesleyan University music professor, said it was an honor to work with the Philharmonic Players, also known as musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

“It's not every city around the United States that has an orchestra that can play as sensitively as this,” Thompson said. “This orchestra is such an incredible jewel in our town.”

The Philharmonic Players' next scheduled performance is noon Wednesday at the Allen County Public Library Plaza, weather permitting.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic, meanwhile, will perform its first concert in more than a year when it opens its annual Patriotic Pops shows June 25 at DeKalb Outdoor Theatre in Auburn.

The Philharmonic and its musicians last month reached an agreement for summer performances and a full 2021-22 season, ending about two years of contract negotiations. It also followed nine months of player furloughs and dozens of pandemic-related concert cancellations.

