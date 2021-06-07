Local Rotary hears about Peacemaker Academy

An effort to cultivate a culture of nonviolence and peace at South Side High School was outlined at today's meeting of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne – and got a vocal endorsement from the Fort Wayne district's superintendent.

Peacemaker Academy, built on nonviolence training in the tradition of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will work with 15 to 20 students from the high school, for three weeks beginning June 28.

The students will learn the philosophy and principles of nonviolence and then develop and implement a project to address violence in their school, said the Rev. Angelo Mante, who is spearheading the academy.

Mante, who grew up in Fort Wayne, is executive director of Alive Community Outreach. The peace academy is being supported by the local rotary club's peace committee – and by Dr. Mark Daniels, who rose to speak in favor of it.

"The need is great," he said. "As superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, I'll endorse it 100%."

