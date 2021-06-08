Fort Wayne/Allen County

Fourth fireworks set for I&M plaza

Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown will again be the location for this year's Independence Day fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4, the city of Fort Wayne announced Monday.

The city, NAI Hanning & Bean, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as sponsors for the fireworks display.

The TinCaps will host a game beginning at 6:05 p.m. Individuals with tickets can enjoy the fireworks from their seats at the ballpark. If the game is not completed by 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin immediately after the game.

Embassy to again host film festival

For the second year in a row, Cinema Center will hold its Hobnobben Film Festival at the Embassy Theatre, it announced Monday.

The sixth annual festival, which showcases films and filmmakers with a unique perspective, will be Oct. 15-17.

The Embassy is the “perfect venue for viewing films and holding panel discussions. And the Embassy staff couldn't be better to work with,” said a statement from Alix Watson, Hobnobben co-chair and Cinema Center associate director.

Hobnobben features a variety of international, national, regional and locally produced films that are submitted for review and judged by a film selection panel made up of film and media experts. The festival continues to attract international attention with submissions already from 18 countries.

Submissions will be accepted until June 25. As of last week, the festival was on track to receive a record number of submissions – just shy of 200 films, or 71 hours of film.

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Single-day, three-day and all-access VIP passes will be available for $30 to $150.

Acting US attorney named for district

Tina L. Nommay is now the acting U.S. attorney for Indiana's Northern District, the U.S. attorney's office announced Monday.

She will hold this position until the northern district receives its politically appointed, senate confirmed U.S. attorney.

Nommay has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Fort Wayne Division since 1989, when she started her career in the civil division. In 1992, she transitioned to the criminal division, where she prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases.

In 2012 she was promoted and served as the Fort Wayne Division's branch chief. In that role, she supervised and mentored assistant U.S. attorneys while personally being involved in a series of complex white-collar, gun, drug and violent crime cases. In October 2020, Nommay was promoted to chief of the Criminal Division where she oversees the work of over 30 assistant U.S. attorneys from the Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne divisions.

Diocese appoints schools official

An educator who most recently served as a public high school principal is joining the area's Catholic schools system.

David Maugel's new title is the second associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, officials announced Monday.

Maugel served as principal of North Wood High School in Nappanee since August 2006. He previously taught math at Central Noble Community Schools and had leadership positions, including principal, at Smith-Green Community Schools.

Superintendent Joseph Brettnacher described Maugel as a devout Catholic and active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen.

“His faith and experience in secondary education will serve the Diocese well,” Brettnacher said in a statement.

