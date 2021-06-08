Ivy Tech to offer vaccine clinic

Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state, including in Fort Wayne, on Thursday.

The Monday announcement came as positive cases for Allen County and Indiana inched up, and as The League's DeafLink team in Fort Wayne said it is encouraging vaccination for ages 12 and up in the population it caters to.

The Allen County Department of Health on Monday said another 15 residents in the county tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the total numbers to 41,697 cases and 686 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health announced 370 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brought to 744,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus, a news release said.

To date, 13,211 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state said.

The Ivy Tech vaccination clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college, a Monday news release said.

All 19 Ivy Tech campuses will host clinics and vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Supply is limited, the release said. Ivy Tech said it is hosting clinics to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy. A state issued ID will be required to receive the vaccine.

More information is available online at IvyTech.edu/coronavirus.

In Fort Wayne, The League's DeafLink team said deaf and hard of hearing Hoosiers age 12 and older can take advantage of a vaccination site it will host from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at its location, 5821 S. Anthony Blvd. Free transportation is available by calling The League at 441-0551 by 5 p.m. today, the release said.

DeafLink said each person eligible for the vaccine, needs to register. Registration links and other information is available online at DHHS.in.gov.

The League said its vaccination event is possible through a partnership between Walgreens Pharmacy and Indiana Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. American Sign Language interpreters will be on site to provide interpreting services. The state organization and Walgreens are hosting access sites across the state.