Meeting on GE campus canceled for no-shows

Those wanting to find out more about a proposal for Phase II of the Electric Works project will have to wait after not enough members of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission showed up for its public hearing Monday night.

Five members of the commission are needed for a quorum, but only four were present – President Connie Haas Zuber, Vice President Don Schmidt, Judi Wire and Patrick Zaharako.

Absent were Ryan Neumeister, Tom Freistroffer, Paul Sauerteig, Justin Shurley and Rachel Tobin-Smith.

Wire said after the meeting she could not recall another time in more than a decade that the commission had a last-minute lack of quorum. Typically, those who need to be absent call in before the meeting, she said.

Robert Eherenman, commission attorney, said the public hearing will be rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Monday in Room 35 of Citizens Square. A decision will be made later about when to schedule the commission's next business meeting, he said.

The plan commission votes on proposals at business meetings, which typically take place the week following the public hearing.

Items from this month will likely not be placed on the July agenda because it already is extensive, Wire said.

Monday night's hearing had seven items scheduled. They included a proposal for new construction of 293 apartments in five buildings and an eight-story, 1,144-space parking garage just north of Electric Works on the west of side of Broadway south of downtown.

The creation of an urban farm growing produce in shipping containers proposed by the nonprofit organization CASS Housing and a seven-lot housing development, Runners Ridge in St. Joseph Township, were also scheduled to be discussed Monday night.

Public hearings give residents the opportunity to voice support, opposition or concerns about development proposals.

