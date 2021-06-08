Monthlong Senior Games underway

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel on Monday kicked off the 2021 Senior Games at the Community Center.

The event, which continues through July 8, is open to adults 50 and older in locations all over Fort Wayne.

Registrations, each costing $2, are still being accepted two business days prior to remaining events. Most events require little or no experience, and although some events are more strenuous, like pickleball or canoeing, there are many choices people of all physical abilities can participate in, such as card games, fishing, darts and billiards, a news release said.

More than 50 volunteers run and coordinate the Senior Games each year, McDaniel said during a Monday news conference. Mayor Tom Henry sent a special proclamation declaring Monday as 2021 Senior Games Day.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department Community Center hosted the first Senior Games competition in 1979 to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit, and to encourage all adults over 50 to adopt a healthy, enjoyable lifestyle, the news release said. Styled after the Olympics, the games offer competition in more than 40 physically and mentally challenging events such as archery, bocce, bowling, horseshoes, croquet, softball throw and table tennis and more.

“Seniors can test their talent and skill, while enjoying good company and making new friends,” the release said.

More information, including event locations and times is available by calling the Community Center at 260-427-6460 or online at www.fortwayneparks.org where a Senior Games brochure can be downloaded.