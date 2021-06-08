State commerce secretary named

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday appointed Bradley Chambers as the state's new secretary of commerce beginning July 6.

And the state is paying him only 99 cents.

“There is no one more qualified to lead our economic development efforts than someone who's been a leader in the business for 35 years. Not only has Brad created, grown and expanded his business from the ground up, he's been focused on how his work contributes to making Indiana the best place to invest, work, and live for his entire career,” Holcomb said.

Chambers is the president, CEO, and founder of Buckingham Companies in Indianapolis, which invests, develops and manages multifamily and mixed-use properties. The business began in 1984.

Chambers said he is excited to “strengthen statewide entrepreneurship and help drive Indiana's overall business climate to the next level. I'm nothing short of impressed with Governor Holcomb's leadership and ideas for the state and look forward to being part of the team.”

The new state leader will enter into a two-year contract with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board to lead the entity for a salary of just 99 cents.

Former Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger resigned in March after four years at the helm. He made $220,000 annually.

A news release said Chambers will “reduce his day-to-day involvement with Buckingham” while he serves as secretary of commerce. Buckingham Companies will not be eligible for state incentives during Chambers' tenure with the state.

But Chambers won't divest from the company – still remaining “at the strategic level as CEO & President of Buckingham Companies.”

Holcomb said Chambers comes to the state at a pivotal time as Indiana begins its $500 million READI program aimed at regional recovery efforts in all corners of the state.

“He joins us just as we are getting our $500 million READI program off the ground. We will have a transformational leader at the helm of this transformational project,” the governor said.

Chambers also serves as the chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission. He will remain in that role through this year's State Fair.

