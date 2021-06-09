Juneteenth widens to cover week

This year's commemoration of Juneteenth in Fort Wayne has expanded into a week of celebrations.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day the last of enslaved people in Texas heard they had been declared free by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.

More than 30 organizations and an additional 70 people are cooperating to stage cultural events starting Sunday continuing through June 19, Adrian Curry, organizer with the Juneteenth Collective, said during a news conference Tuesday at McMillen Park.

The idea, he said, is to coordinate smaller, independent events under the theme #UnityInTheCommunity.

Previous Juneteenth events were hosted by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department at Weisser Park Youth Center, Curry said, but this year's activities will be spread around the city.

Last year, Juneteenth was not held because of COVID-19, although some groups did mark the occasion, he added.

Last year, one event was held at Foster Park and another at the Fort Wayne branch of Keller Williams real estate. A group of Black sororities and fraternities sponsored another event.

Curry said organizers hope to appeal to all parts of the community, from elders to young adults and artists to business owners.

“This is a true display of unity,” he said. “We want to celebrate ourselves, educate ourselves and organize ourselves.”

Events will begin with a ticketed “Elder Jubilee Brunch” 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Turner Chapel AME Church, the oldest African-American church in the city, at 836 E. Jefferson Blvd.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on June 19, the celebration will include a “Passing of the Torch” ceremony at Weisser Park and a 12:30 p.m. promenade down Oxford Street to festivities at McMillen Park lasting until 6 p.m.

More information is available at 260-206-8437, emailing JuneteenthCollaborative13@gmail.com or at www.facebook.com/groups/251265766693821/.

The celebration also has a GoFundMe page, Juneteenth Fort Wayne 2021.

