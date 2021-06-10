Thursday, June 10, 2021 1:00 am
Briefs
Fort Wayne/Allen County
I&M fixes outage in southwest
Power was restored to most Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne after a midday outage affected thousands of people, I&M said.
The outage occurred shortly after 11 a.m., mostly south of Illinois Road and west of Getz Road in Aboite Township, according to the outage map on I&M's website. Power was restored to most customers between 1 and 2 p.m.
Lutheran Hospital was not affected, a statement from the hospital said.
Area
Marion VA to have bike clinic
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host an Adaptive Cycling Assessment clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1700 E. 38th St. in Marion.
Styles of bikes to test ride include recumbent trikes, hand cycles, electric assist bikes and trikes, a news release said.
RSVP to Vincent.campbell@va.gov or call 260-645-0553.
– Journal Gazette
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story