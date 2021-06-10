Fort Wayne/Allen County

I&M fixes outage in southwest

Power was restored to most Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne after a midday outage affected thousands of people, I&M said.

The outage occurred shortly after 11 a.m., mostly south of Illinois Road and west of Getz Road in Aboite Township, according to the outage map on I&M's website. Power was restored to most customers between 1 and 2 p.m.

Lutheran Hospital was not affected, a statement from the hospital said.

Area

Marion VA to have bike clinic

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host an Adaptive Cycling Assessment clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1700 E. 38th St. in Marion.

Styles of bikes to test ride include recumbent trikes, hand cycles, electric assist bikes and trikes, a news release said.

RSVP to Vincent.campbell@va.gov or call 260-645-0553.

– Journal Gazette