New building planned for Landing

The company redeveloping The Landing along Columbia Street in downtown Fort Wayne has thrown a new building into the mix.

A three-story, mixed-use building has been proposed by The Model Group of Cincinnati to anchor the street's southwest corner at Harrison Street.

The structure will replace a parking lot at 617 S. Harrison St. and be an extension of the former Columbia Street West bar and eatery.

Plans filed with the Department of Planning Services say the new building will contain 11 apartments plus retail or restaurant space.

Plans for the location directly east of Pearl Street also offer an outdoor area with seating labeled as “The Porch.”

Design Collaborative, Fort Wayne, is listed as the architect for the project.

Columbia Street West was sold last year to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust with assistance from the Community Foundation of Fort Wayne.

The developer is seeking approval of a primary development plan. There is no rezoning request as the site is part of an area already zoned downtown core, which permits the uses.

No cost figure was included in the project plans.

The proposal is scheduled to have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. July 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

