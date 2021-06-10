Plans for large building changed to 2 smaller ones

Plans for a giant mystery building originally proposed as Stonebridge III near the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township – and a previously scaled-back version – are no more.

OMD Holdings LLC of Fort Wayne, represented by developer Todd Ramsey, went before the Allen County Plan Commission this afternoon to propose another change in the plan for industrial development at 14250 Hitzfield Court.

After proposing a 750,000-square-foot building without an end user in mind last year, the plans were scaled back to 437,000 square feet last fall.

Now the site is proposed to have two 150,000-square-foot buildings. Each would be expandable by 75,000 square feet, Ramsey said.

Occupants for the new buildings were not named, but Ramsey told plan commission members the change was because "the market has changed. We have had a lot of interest for this size building."

Ramsey also did not publicly identify users when proposing the larger structures.

The new interest has come from two warehouse uses and two industrial uses, Ramsey told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.

It had been speculated that Amazon might have been courted for the larger buildings, but Ramsey said that was never a plan.

The size of the original proposal was because of potential interest by a company that worked with GM and wanted to be close to the plant.

