Memorial Coliseum meeting room to be renovated

Renovation of a meeting room off the arena at Memorial Coliseum is about to get under way with approval of a $240,100 bid during this morning's meeting of the Allen County commissioners.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, said ACB General Contractor of Huntington was the lowest of three bidders for work on the Century Club.

One bidder was disqualified, he said, because of being nonresponsive to the plan for the project.

The work will include new strip lighting, carpet work and other items as well as general renovation, Brown said.

Work is scheduled to begin July 6, or whenever the Komets season ends. The hockey team is in the playoffs.

rsalter@jg.net