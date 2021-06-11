Plans change for industrial development

Plans for a giant mystery building originally proposed as Stonebridge III near the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township – and a previously scaled-back version – are no more.

OMD Holdings LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by developer Todd Ramsey, went before the Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday afternoon to propose another change in the plan for an industrial development at 14250 Hitzfield Court.

After proposing a 750,000-square-foot building without an end user in mind last year, the plans were scaled back to 437,000 square feet last fall.

Now the site is proposed to have two 150,000-square-foot buildings. Each would be expandable by 75,000 square feet, Ramsey said.

Occupants for the new buildings were not named, but Ramsey told plan commission members the change was proposed because “the market has changed. We have had a lot of interest for this size building.”

Ramsey also did not publicly identify users when proposing the larger structures.

The new interest has come from two warehouse uses and two industrial uses, Ramsey told The Journal Gazette after the meeting. He said the new buildings represent about $27 million in investment.

It had been speculated that Amazon might have been courted for the larger building, but Ramsey said that was never part of the plan. The size, he said, was because of potential interest by a company that worked with GM and wanted to be close to the plant.

Ramsey said the new buildings were being built as shell buildings with interiors customizable to an end user's needs.

He said he did not expect any changes to the buffering and landscape plan that was previously approved.

The development has a Roanoke address but is in Allen County. Stonebridge III is near, but not part of, the Stonebridge Business Park being developed by the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

The business park association board, however, requested by letter that the plan commission ask for a traffic study by the developer because of the potential for increased traffic from the two buildings on Stonebridge Park Drive in the business park.

In other business Thursday, the plan commission heard that a plan for a neighborhood center commercial development at 12115 Coldwater Road in Perry Township also has been scrapped.

In its place, North Eastern Development Corp., Fort Wayne, is now seeking rezoning and approval of a primary development plan for a proposed 30-lot single-family home project.

Ric Zehr of North Eastern said the new Grantham development would cluster the homes around a single cul de sac. Grantham would be next to Weatherstone, a housing project that North Eastern is now building, he said.

Home prices would start at $250,000, Zehr said. The development would include a permanent lake for stormwater drainage.

The plan is to start site work right away and homes by fall, he said, adding that demand for housing in the area is great.

Zehr told The Journal Gazette he bought the land for the new development when asked to do so by the Pulfer family, which also owned the ground for Weatherstone.

He said he did not know why the commercial development plan was discontinued.

The plan commission will vote on the proposals during a business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

