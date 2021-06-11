Shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

An afternoon shooting near downtown might have been an accident, Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Police arrived shortly before 3 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of High Street, where they found an adult male with life-threatening injuries, officials said in a news release.

Witnesses said the shooting "may have been accidental," police spokesman Mark Bieker said in the release.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Emergency room physicians downgraded the patient's condition to life-threatening shortly after arrival.

Police and the Allen County prosecutor's office continue to investigate the incident.