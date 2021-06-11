Warrant issued for driver who hit scooter rider last year

A New Haven man was charged today for injuring a scooter rider in a traffic accident last year.

Ryan Michael Fuelling, 24, was driving a 1999 Chevy pickup truck July 24 when he crossed the center line of Hoffman Road, west of Wilson Road. He struck a scooter, sending the vehicle and its driver into the air, according to a probably cause affidavit.

Fuelling was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and misdemeanor criminal mischief for the accident.

The victim, who was attempting to exit his own driveway, survived with a broken leg and hip, a lacerated spleen, a lung bruise, third degrees burns to his left lower leg that required a skin graft and serious injuries to his knees, according to the affidavit.

When Fuelling emerged from his truck, he was stumbling as if he were inebriated and told Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Evan Gregory that his rear brakes didn't work. In order to stop, Fuelling had to shift into third gear to slow down and then into neutral, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for Fuelling's arrest.

