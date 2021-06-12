Coliseum meeting room redo approved

Renovation of a Memorial Coliseum meeting room is about to get underway with approval of a $240,100 bid during Friday's Allen County commissioners meeting.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, said ACB General Contractor of Huntington was the lowest of three bidders for work on the Century Club room, off the arena.

One bidder was disqualified, he said, for failure to respond to the project plan.

The work will include new strip lighting, carpet work and general renovation, Brown said.

Work is scheduled to begin July 6, or whenever the Komets' season ends. The hockey team is in the first round of the playoffs.

The space includes restrooms within and space for food service, as well as several televisions to allow guests to keep up with action on the ice or court.

In other business, the commissioners approved a $10,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by inmate Charles McCreary, who alleged injuries on April 8, 2018, while in the Allen County Jail.

McCreary sued Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and three confinement officers. The county did not admit liability. The settlement document said the payment was “for a doubtful and disputed claim.”

The county often settles inmate lawsuits based on the cost to contest them.

McCreary was sentenced as an armed career criminal to 15 years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm after three prior felony convictions in Allen County Court.

He also previously filed suit saying four Fort Wayne police officers used unreasonable force in executing his arrest in a domestic incident on March 17, 2012.

Several contracts for road-related projects won approval, including an $839,809 consulting contract with American Structurepoint for bridge inspection services associated with the Bass Road project.

The commissioners also approved an $803,574 contract for the second phase of concrete street repairs in the Scotia neighborhood in Aboite Township. The price was $78,697 less than the original estimate.

