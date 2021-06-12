The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, June 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Shooting badly hurts city man

    Journal Gazette

    A Friday afternoon shooting near downtown might have been an accident, Fort Wayne Police Department said.

    Police arrived shortly before 3 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of High Street, where they found an adult male with life-threatening injuries, officials said in a news release.

    Witnesses said the shooting “may have been accidental,” police spokesman Mark Bieker said in the release.

    Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Emergency room physicians downgraded the patient's condition to life-threatening shortly after arrival Friday afternoon.

    Police and the Allen County prosecutor's office continue to investigate the incident.

