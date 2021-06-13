Region yet to hit 50% vaccinated

None of the 11 northeast Indiana counties has yet reached a 50% vaccination rate – much less the 70% public health experts say is needed to reach herd immunity against COVID-19.

Even so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that those who are fully vaccinated can safely stop wearing face masks in most situations.

The coronavirus vaccine first became available to non-medical workers locally on Jan. 13, when the Allen County Department of Health established a clinic at Memorial Coliseum and welcomed residents ages 80 and older to get the first of two Moderna doses.

At that time, 552,594 Hoosiers had confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

At noon Saturday, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state's total of confirmed cases had climbed to 749,097, including 336 new positive results.

The state health department also reported 30 more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed or suspected coronavirus fatalities in the state to 13,324. In Allen County, seven more confirmed cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 41,769 cases and 691 deaths, the county health department announced.

As of Saturday, 2,662,482 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated, equaling 45.8% of the eligible population, according to state officials.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals under 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, go online to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you need assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A local vaccine clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd.

