FWCS uses pandemic funding to hire teachers

Fort Wayne Community Schools is increasing its instructor roster with help from federal coronavirus relief dollars.

About a dozen of the 45 teachers hired tonight will be paid with the third round of temporary funding, which can be spent through fall 2024.

The investment in people is part of a strategy to narrow student learning gaps, Superintendent Mark Daniel said, telling the school board the district has added 40 positions.

With more personnel, FWCS can reduce class sizes and focus on students especially in need of help, Daniel said.

The district, which employs about 1,900 people, has filled 204 of 289 open teaching positions for the upcoming academic year, indicating it’s on track to meet the looming needs, Daniel said.

Nevertheless, he urged people to apply. The district’s needs also include bus drivers, substitute teachers and classroom assistants, primarily for the elementary grades.

