The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, June 14, 2021 1:00 am

    No new virus deaths in county

    Journal Gazette

    Another 18 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said Sunday.

    The newest numbers bring the county's confirmed cases total to 41,787.

    The number of Allen County deaths remained at 691 Sunday.

    Updates to confirmed cases and deaths are found online at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

    The Indiana State Department of Health has stopped updating cases and deaths on its website on Sundays. Updated data that combine new weekend cases and deaths will be posted on Mondays.

