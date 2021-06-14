Traffic, parking concerns Electric Works' neighbors

More details – and neighbors’ concerns – emerged tonight about the $106 million Phase II of Electric Works on land just north of the historic former General Electric campus now undergoing revitalization.

At a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, representatives of developer RTM Ventures sought a rezoning of about 2.6 acres of the site to allow for new construction – a 1,143-space parking garage, more than 280 apartments, fitness and child care centers, and associated retail.

The developers want the site to go from two-family and multifamily residential to urban core, which would allow the new uses.

A half-dozen neighbors who spoke mostly did not object to the rezoning itself. But they did express concerns about parking and traffic on narrow residential streets not in the best repair.

What happens when more than a thousand cars show up to use the parking garage for the apartments, businesses and Electric Works’ anchor tenant, the Do Iit Best headquarters, they asked.

Mike Hoffman, an attorney for the developers, said a number of spaces in the garage would be shared with neighborhood residents.

About 800 spaces would be used in the daytime by Do it Best, he said. But those spaces would empty out in time for apartment and neighborhood residents.

Hoffman also said discussions are under way to make several changes in traffic patterns.

rsalter@jg.net