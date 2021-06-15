City Council votes to opt out of opioid settlements

The Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a resolution that opts the city out of any opioid settlements reached on a state or federal level.

This follows state statute that was approved in April that determines how that funding would be used — 85% of which would go back to the state.

City Attorney Carol Helton said 77 local governments in Indiana have sued and now have the option to opt out of a potential settlement. Instead, Fort Wayne will continue its own case against several opioid manufacturers and distributors.

"We became involved in this litigation because we feel that there has been a huge impact on our community due to the opioid epidemic," she said during Tuesday's council meeting. "We thought we should get involved in the litigation to hold those parties accountable for their manufacturing and distributing and, you know, their role in the opioid crisis."

This resolution, Helton said, will help Fort Wayne maximize the proceeds from litigation, and the city can then use it to help those affected negatively by the opioid crisis. The city has been advised by the national group of attorneys representing it and other local governments in litigation, as well as by the Indianapolis law firm Cohen & Malad.

Helton said some other state legislatures, such as Ohio, have talked and negotiated with local governments to see what local needs are before coming to an agreement on how potential funds will be used. Indiana lawmakers, however, "just passed a statute," she said.

Not opting out would also prevent Fort Wayne from not being able to start additional litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors after July 1, which Glynn Hines, D-At-large, later called a "dealbreaker."

The city has 60 days to consider opting back in after the resolution is finalized. Helton said she did not foresee anything that she thinks would make opting back in advantageous for maximizing proceeds.

Many members asked questions before the vote, some of which were aimed at making sure opting out is the most profitable way to move forward. Helton assured them she felt sure of that due to the state statute only leaving 15% of the potential settlement in the Fort Wayne community.

One large pay-out is on the table, Helton said, but no settlements have been formalized.

One of the concerns Sharon Tucker, D-6th, had is if the continuing litigation will keep tying up more and more money in legal costs. Helton said the city hasn’t paid for legal costs yet, and those will not be paid until the city has the proceeds from the case.

Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked if there would be retribution from the state for opting out when it comes to other business in the future, later adding "the state does not have a great reputation for playing well in the sandbox with municipalities." Helton said she could not speak to that, but she knows many other local governments are also using the opt-out option state lawmakers gave them when they made the statute.

The resolution was preliminarily approved by all present City Council members; Jason Arp, R-4th, was absent.

dfilchak@jg.net