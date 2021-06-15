Domestic violence shelters receive funds

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded a total of $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana, including two in northeast Indiana.

The funding will be used to provide emergency shelter to domestic violence survivors and their dependents. The money is through the Social Services Block Grant program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a news release said.

The YWCA Northeast Indiana will receive $29,500. Its Crisis Shelter has 66 beds available for individuals or families who leave a domestic violence situation.

The Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse, better known as the Beaman Home, will receive $16,000. It provides essential services in residential and non-residential settings to victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault in the north central Indiana counties of Kosciusko, Fulton and Marshall.

Devon McDonald, executive director of the Criminal Justice Institute, said supporting victim-serving organizations is foundational to the agency's mission.

“These grants will better position Indiana's domestic violence shelters to meet the needs of survivors across the state,” he said in a statement.

Kim Lambert, the institute's Victim Services Division director, said it's important for families experiencing domestic violence to know they have access to services and a safe environment.

“We're proud to come alongside dozens of organizations in Indiana that provide that frontline support,” Lambert said in a statement.