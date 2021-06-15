Electric Works rezoning sought

More details – and neighbors' concerns – emerged Monday night about the $106 million Phase II of Electric Works on land just north of the historic former General Electric campus now undergoing revitalization.

At a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, representatives of developer RTM Ventures sought a rezoning of about 2.6 acres of the site to allow for new construction – a 1,143-space parking garage, more than 280 apartments, fitness and child care centers, and associated retail.

The developers want the site to go from two-family and multifamily residential to urban core, which would allow the new uses.

A half-dozen neighbors who spoke mostly did not object to the rezoning itself. But they did express concerns about parking and traffic on narrow residential streets not in the best repair.

What happens when more than a thousand cars show up to use the parking garage for the apartments, businesses and Electric Works' anchor tenant, the Do it Best headquarters, they asked.

Mike Hoffman, an attorney for the developers, said a number of spaces in the garage would be shared with neighborhood residents.

About 800 spaces would be used in the daytime by Do it Best, he said. But those spaces would empty out in time for apartment and neighborhood residents.

Hoffman said discussions are under way to make several changes in traffic patterns.

Lavina Street will be widened from Jackson Street to Broadway and might become two-way, with a traffic light at Broadway, he said.

A portion of Jackson Street will become a private street, with a pick-up and drop-off zone for the child care center on the west side of the complex.

Some alleys will also be vacated, and Van Buren Street will be extended south through the development to the old portion of General Electric with some two-way traffic.

On-street parking will be maintained on the west side of Union Street and the north side of Lavina.

“We think this is a well-thought-out plan that complements the entire west campus,” Hoffman said, adding the garage will alleviate the parking concerns.

The garage has six decks and five stories of apartments that wrap around it, so it will not look like a parking garage.

Residents pointed out that parking is already scarce and many neighbors do not have garages or rear parking at their properties.

“This is going to have a significant impact on residential homeowners,” said Brandon Steffen, president of the West Central Neighborhood Association. “Overall, we want this project to succeed. We just ask that you take into consideration our concerns.”

Steffen said the association had sent a letter outlining the concerns to the plan commission.

Janet Bell owns properties in the 1300 block of Broadway. She pointed out many accidents and tie-ups occur there and one of her buildings has been hit by a vehicle.

“The increase in traffic is a very real concern,” Bell said, adding the developers should communicate more with people on the east side of Broadway.

Diane Groenert, a well-known local artist who lives in West Central, suggested the city consider on-street residential permit parking as is done in other cities where density is increasing.

Developer Kevan Biggs told the commission he was pleased with the meeting and it was “refreshing to know” the concerns were mostly about traffic and not about site use or design.

The traffic concerns can still be addressed by developers and the city, Biggs said, and he pledged to keep in contact with neighbors.

rsalter@jg.net