Food Truck Park to open with fanfare

Fort Wayne's first year-round Food Truck Park has scheduled a June 27 kickoff.

The host site for the 1 to 5 p.m. event is Wunderkammer, 3402 Fairfield Ave.

Eight local food trucks, small-business owners and live music will be part of the four-hour event, a Monday news release said. Community leaders will be available to answer questions along with Gather Fort Wayne Founder TK Kelly.

Kelly won a $1,000 micro grant on April 22 from Fort Wayne SOUP, a micro funding initiative, for his food truck park concept. He wants a spot to “build the Disneyland of south-side Fort Wayne,” the news release said.

The idea developed more than a year ago on Kelly's two-week trip to the West Coast.

Driving from San Diego to Seattle, he stopped at a food truck park in Medford, Oregon, and realized that despite the coronavirus pandemic, a community was “coming together to gather and be one through food experiences.”

Kelly has a background running attraction food services in cities including San Francisco, Minneapolis and Nashville. Most recently, Kelly worked with visitor services for the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

“I was relocated here in 2014 with the plan to be here for two years and move on to what's next,” Kelly said in a statement Monday. But in 2018, he realized he had fallen in love with Fort Wayne and sees the food truck park as his way of giving back.

The business plan will be available at the June 27 event at Wunderkammer. Many of the food trucks Kelly hopes to have in the park will be on site. A bar cart will also participate.

More information is available online at gatherfortwayne.com or email info@fortwaynefoodtruckpark.com.