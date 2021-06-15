Incubus added to Foellinger concert list

Alternative rock group Incubus will join the lineup for this summer's concerts at Foellinger Theatre, officials announced Monday.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said organizers are excited about welcoming crowds again to the outdoor theater, where Incubus is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 6.

Tickets go on sale this week through Ticketmaster.com.

“Drive,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Dig” are among the most popular songs for Incubus.

Incubus steadily harnesses an ever-evolving energy and channels it into its music, a news release said. The influential Los Angeles quintet that includes vocalist Brandon Boyd siphons “a surge of unfettered creativity” into the 2020 EP “Trust Fall (Side B).”

“We go through cycles where everybody feels reinvigorated and excited to try to break new ground and forge into novel territory,” Boyd said in a statement.

Earning dozens of multiplatinum and platinum certifications worldwide, sales for the group exceeded 23 million albums by 2020, while streams surpassed 1 billion.

2019 saw the group celebrate the 20th anniversary of its triple-platinum album, “Make Yourself,” with a sold-out tour.

To see the entire summer concert plans, go to www.foellingertheatre.org.