MKS gets OK for headquarters

Michael Kinder & Sons has found the location of its new headquarters after a long search.

The construction and real estate company has been looking for a location for some time. It is currently located at 5206 Decatur Road on the south side.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a purchase agreement with MKS for a piece of real estate at Summit Park II, an industrial park between Washington Center and Cook roads on the city's northwest side.

The new MKS headquarters will be built on land at Washington Center Road and Innovation Boulevard. Although the parcel is 7.15 acres, only about 4.8 acres are will be used because the rest is sloped wetlands, City Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant said.

MKS bought the land from the city for $200,000. Giant said the agreement is for about the same amount as the Tippmann and Ironworkers purchases in the industrial park, and the acreage is about the same as the buildable portion of the MKS parcel.

As part of the agreement, the site has to be used for the MKS headquarters, and construction must start within 60 days of closing. It also includes a 60-day due diligence period for MKS in case any issues come up with the location.

Bill Kinder of MKS said he was previously excited about the prospect of building on the business and technology park across from Sweetwater Sound on U.S. 30, where the Amazon warehouse is now slated to go.

Last year, MKS requested an agreement to both build a $3 million headquarters on part of the 150-acre site and construct $4.5 million in infrastructure for five additional “shovel-ready” industrial sites. At the July 2020 meeting, member Nathan Hartman said he felt uncomfortable that it could look like the city was helping a city company move its headquarters instead of attracting outside industry.

Kinder said that situation all worked out in the best way for everyone. He later added that MKS actually looked at the Summit Park II site about five years ago.

Christopher Guerin, Steve Corona and Greg Leatherman voted in favor of the agreement. Hartman voted against it. Jason Arp was absent.

