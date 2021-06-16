Fort Wayne/Allen County

Greek Festival sets drive-thru event

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will host its second Greek Festival “Greek Fast 'N Go” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 24 to 26.

The drive-thru event will be at the church, 110 E. Wallen Road. This year the group will be offering an expanded dessert menu.

Also on the menu are gyro, pastichio, chicken or pork shish kabobs, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, fries, rice, loukomades, kataifi, paximadia, koulourakia, tsoureki and baklava.

For a full menu, go to www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org.

Overflow festival traffic will be directed to the nearby Junior Achievement parking lot to keep Wallen Road safe.

Area

I&M upgrading in Kendallville in '23

Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade the electric transmission network in Kendallville in 2023, beginning early in the year and concluding in the fall.

I&M said Tuesday it will invest an estimated $25 million in the Kendallville Area Improvements Project, which involves:

• Building the Henderson Substation at West North Street and Goodwin Place;

• Upgrading the Kendallville Substation at South Orchard and West Lisle streets;

• Upgrading equipment in the Bixler Substation off Production Road;

• Building roughly two miles of 138-kilovolt transmission lines between the Kendallville Substation and the proposed Henderson Substation;

• Building roughly three miles of 138-kilovolt transmission lines between the proposed Henderson Substation and Bixler Substation.

The project is expected to improve electric service and reliability by providing an additional source of power upgrading electrical equipment that dates to the 1960s.

– Journal Gazette