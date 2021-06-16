Citilink free for next 5 months

Citilink announced Tuesday its services will be free through November amid the ongoing pandemic recovery.

Citilink said there will be no cost for any of its services, including fixed route buses, Flexlink, MedLink and Access service. Citilink made the change to help itself and the community, according to a Citilink news release.

The public transportation operator saw a 40% decline in ridership during the pandemic. As people gradually start to ride buses more, Citilink hopes the free fares will entice current customers to ride more often and attract new riders, the release said.

“Public transportation is an essential service available to everyone in our community. Temporary free fares will help our community's economic recovery as the pandemic winds down,” Sherese Fortriede, Citilink board chair, said in the news release.

During its June 10 meeting, Citilink's board approved using federal grant funding to cover the loss in fare revenue.

Some pandemic protocols remainsuch as masks required for riders, and vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

For questions on bus service, call 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com. Real-time bus information is available at www.fwcitilink.doublemap.com/ or by downloading the DoubleMap app.

