Confidence to get out on the rise

Within the next 30 days, if they are not already, 68% of Hoosiers will be comfortable eating at a restaurant.

That's an improvement from 43% who responded that way to a survey six months ago.

For outdoor attractions or parks, 64% would be OK visiting those now – or within a month – compared with 39% who said so in late fall. And 56% indicated they feel comfortable enough now or would within 30 days to vacation by car, up from 31% six months ago.

“The data shows that Hoosier confidence is rising,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Tuesday.

The data comes from surveys on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on leisure and travel. The Indiana Destination Development Corp. commissioned Rockport Analytics to conduct surveys to help inform industry stakeholders and state leaders on current business and consumer confidence, a news release said.

The first five surveys were administered online in weekly waves from May 5 to June 5 last year. Then, Rockport Analytics completed two additional surveys – one in the last week of November 2020 and one between late April and early May this year.

“The insights from these surveys have been an essential resource,” said a statement from Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the state's Destination Development Corp. “The research shows that the Leisure and Travel-Related Industry is rebounding.”

More than half of survey respondents – 52% feel comfortable now or within 30 days about staying in a hotel compared with 21% six months ago and 44% feel comfortable or will soon be with visiting indoor attractions compared with 23% six months ago.

The news release said responses came from 90 counties, representing all ages and key demographics.

Indiana has 92 counties. Amy Howell, spokeswoman for Visit Indiana, said respondent-candidates are chosen randomly from a panel company.

“The survey is kept open until we hit an established quota that is high enough to yield statistical confidence, typically 350-450 completed responses,” Howell said through an emailed response.

“We then weight all the responses to mirror Indiana's household demographics profile from the U.S. Census Bureau. It is possible that 2 of the 92 counties had no responses before we closed the survey.”

The survey report said the margin of error was plus or minus 1.99%.

The “consumer component” of the survey was done seven times at a total cost of $36,000, Howell said.

Rockport Analytics, with offices in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Annapolis, Maryland, is an independent market research and consulting company. It specializes in economic impact and feasibility studies for the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

Tuesday's report also said the state's general leisure and travel-related index was at 66.0 in June last year, or 34% below normal rates, but had ramped up to 79.0 as of May 23. The index, set to 100, is based on several components, including mortality rate, lost jobs and unemployment claims, lost revenue and company viability, consumer activities and multiple tourism variables such as hotel and travel disruption.

The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 240 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brought to 749,835 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,332 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. An additional 420 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, the local health department Tuesday said five more Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,796 cases and 691 deaths.

