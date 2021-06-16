Grant advances Parkview research

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic made so many dependent on their cellphones for human connection, Brandon McDaniel began wondering about all that staring at a small screen.

Were parents letting their phone use negatively impact themselves and their children?

Now, McDaniel, a research scientist at Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, and three Parkview colleagues will be able to find out, using a $322,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health.

McDaniel, 35 and a parent himself, plans to study 250 parents of infants to understand how they use their phones.

“Seeing parents who were completely disengaged from their children at restaurants, playgrounds and other settings ... piqued my interest,” McDaniel said in an email.

Some phone use – such as finding answers to parenting questions or seeking support from stress – may be beneficial, McDaniel said, but use that detracts from sleep or other tasks may be detrimental to parents' mental health.

And, if parents are distant or distracted because of their phone use, that can interfere with children's ability to develop healthy, secure attachments and regulate their emotions, he said.

The study ultimately may help parents develop healthier habits, including programming to encourage them, a Parkview news release said.

Tammy Toscos, director of the center's Health Services and Informatics Research, said the grant “is especially notable as it's the first NIH grant awarded to Parkview.”

Only a small fraction of NIH grant applicants receive funding, she added. “We're extremely excited for the doors this will open for McDaniel and Parkview as a whole.”

McDaniel's Parkview colleagues Jessica Prater and Michelle Drouin of health services and informatics and Connie Kerrigan, director of community support services for Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, are part of the research team. So is Dr. Jenny Radesky of the University of Michigan.

McDaniel has a doctorate in human development and family studies from Penn State University and has published more than 50 research articles, book chapters and reports on family topics.

The grant came through the NIH's National Institute of Nursing Research.

