Health group starts mobile service

Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Health is going to more neighborhoods.

The agency Tuesday launched a new mobile unit with the ability to take COVID-19 vaccines and testing and other health services to businesses, schools, churches and groups around Fort Wayne.

The van is a response to in-need and underserved populations, said Angie Zaegel, the agency's president and chief executive officer, during a news conference.

Zaegel said the mass vaccination site at New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road next to Neighborhood Health is being closed with the launch of the mobile unit. The last day is July 1.

Neighborhood Health has two locations, at 1717 S. Calhoun St. and 3530 E. Paulding Road.

Zaegel said the unit is equipped with Wi-Fi, a private exam and consultation area and a generator for heating, lighting, air conditioning and the cooling some vaccines require.

The equipment allows access to medical records and staff can help patients participate in telehealth appointments and enroll in health insurance.

The van does not yet have a schedule, Zaegel said, adding stops can be arranged through the agency.

The agency plans for the van to be available for scheduling seven days a week, including Sundays by request.

The mobile unit can accommodate all three approved vaccines, Zaegel said. However, in a test run, only the two-dose Moderna was offered because it was requested, she said.

The Pfizer vaccine, although approved for all age groups, will be available only to those ages 12 to 17. At present, it is the only vaccine approved for that use.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used by Neighborhood Health locations only until June 23.

If demand is great enough, Zaegel said, the van may be able to make a second stop at the same location to administer follow-up doses for the two-dose vaccines.

But some people may be scheduled to come to a Neighborhood Health location, she said.

That likely will be the Calhoun Street location, which is on a bus line, said Katie Murray, communications coordinator.

The mobile unit can accommodate 100 vaccinations in a few hours and 300 to 400 in a day, Zaegel said.

The unit, likely making one stop a day, will be staffed by two to four registered nurses and two or three community health aides. In upcoming months, other health services may be added, she said.

The van can be scheduled by calling 260-458-2641. No set number of participants is required.

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, the unit cost $165,500 and was paid for by a federal CARES Act grant, Zaegel said.

Representatives of Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, attended the launch. Both voted for the CARES Act last year.

Until July 1, vaccinations will be given at New Covenant from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Neighborhood Health's Calhoun Street site.

rsalter@jg.net