Local TB cases linked to bone-repair product

Cases of tuberculosis, a now-rare but potentially deadly lung infection, have been linked to five Allen County patients who received a now-recalled bone-repair product during surgery.

There is no risk to the general public, but the product has been linked to tuberculosis cases throughout the United States, Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The maker of the product and hospitals where the surgeries were done were not identified in the statement.

However, a June 2 "urgent voluntary notification" notice from the federal Food and Drug Administration says Aziyo Biologics Inc. of Richmond, California, voluntarily recalled one batch of its FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix.

Aziyo's web site says the product is used in spine repair and other orthopedic procedures to help bone regenerate.

According to the FDA notice, the recall came after a hospital customer complained that four of 23 recipients had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The four were among seven patients who came down with infections after surgery using the product.

The recall was done "out of an abundance of caution," the notice states. The recalled lot number is NMDS210011.

The county health department is working with the Indiana Department of Heath and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate cases, the county's statement says.

"All affected individuals have been notified of the issue and are being treated accordingly," the statement says. "There is no risk to the general public because of steps taken to identify patients directly affected."

Tuberculosis, however, is spread by coughing and sneezing and can be spread if an infected person is in close contact with others. Symptoms include fever, chills, night sweats, weight loss and weakness.

About 9,000 cases were reported in the United States in 2019.

The bacterial disease can be treated with medication but was fatal to 542 U.S. patients in 2018. People also can have a latent infection that lies dormant until conditions are right for it to assert itself.

Tuberculosis, or TB for short, can affect the kidneys, brain and spine as well as the lungs.

Cases must be reported to local health officials within 72 hours under Indiana law.

The Bloomington Herald-Times last week reported the Indiana Department of Health was investigating more than 20 possible cases of tuberculosis in patients after surgery with a bone repair product that was not named.

A state health department spokeswoman did not immediately reply Wednesday to an email seeking information and comment.

The FDA notice tells customers to separate and return any unused product to the company and to notify any entity that might have acquired the product from them.

