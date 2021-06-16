Playground fire investigated as possible arson

A fire that destroyed playground equipment at Franke Park is being investigated as possible arson.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to Franke Park around 5 a.m. Sunday for what was reported as a mulch fire. No one was present when first responders arrived.

The first responders found no active fire, but it appeared the playground equipment was actually what was on fire. About 25% of the equipment had burned before it collapsed in on itself, said District Chief Jermaine Thomas.

The firefighters "wet down" the park, Thomas said, to ensure that a fire didn’t rekindle.

During the investigation, the department saw that a close-by trash can had also been on fire. Thomas said investigators are still trying to determine if that is how the playground caught fire.

dfilchak@jg.net