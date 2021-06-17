Colleges collaborate on dual-degree program

Pharmacy doctoral program students at Manchester University will be able to earn a Master of Business Administration in professional studies at Indiana Tech at the same time, Manchester University announced Wednesday.

“This means essentially that our students can complete their Pharm.D. and MBA in four years, getting them into the job market as soon as possible with knowledge, skills and credentials that give them flexibility throughout their careers,” W. Thomas Smith, dean of pharmacy and graduate life sciences at Manchester, said in a statement.

Students enrolling in the dual-degree program will likely pursue areas that include managed care, institutional settings including hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry and independent pharmacies, Smith said.

In addition, pharmacists possessing both degrees will be better positioned to fill leadership positions.

The new agreement guarantees a transfer of business-related elective credits earned by Manchester pharmacy graduates into the 30 required for Indiana Tech's MBA in professional studies.

The arrangement also reduces the time needed to earn both degrees, as opposed to pursuing them separately, Manchester said.