Council to keep virtual option

Fort Wayne City Council members will be able to attend meetings virtually beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, brought the three-page resolution to establish the policy during Tuesday's council meeting. Ensley said they were working to get ahead of the issue since members are currently allowed to participate in meetings electronically due to Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency order that is set to expire at the end of the month.

Most members have been attending the weekly meetings in person, but some have taken advantage of attending virtually from time to time.

During the pandemic, council members have been able to call in or video conference into the meeting, which can be heard by the public through the Facebook Live and City TV broadcasts. State lawmakers approved an amendment that allows local government officials to continue to do so.

Ensley said he and Hines decided to follow the most lenient set of restrictions under the law, but they were open to tightening the rules if the council wanted to. Two rules were pointed out by Ensley. Members will not be able to attend more than two consecutive meetings virtually with exceptions for military service, illness or other medical condition, death of a relative, or an emergency “involving actual or threatened injury to persons or property,” according to the resolution.

Another key rule, Ensley said, is that members have to be “seen and heard” to be able to vote. That means they would have to participate by video conference to vote instead of by phone, and the video conference has to be able to be seen and heard by the public.

Other restrictions include that 50% of the members must attend each meeting in person for a quorum and a member cannot attend more than 50% of meetings electronically. Virtual members, even if they are seen and heard, will not be able to participate for certain final actions: to adopt a budget, to make a reduction in personnel, to initiate a referendum, to impose or increase a fee or penalty, to exercise eminent domain, or to establish, impose, raise or renew a tax.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, shared his concern about not having a sunset clause on the resolution, which would set a time limit on how long the resolution would be valid. Hines said he didn't want to set a sunset clause because unpredictable circumstances could force members to attend virtually in the future.

Council members will be able to revisit the resolution at any meeting to make changes or to get rid of it as well, Hines added, especially if a member is suspected of abusing the resolution.

Ensley said he even considered adding a requirement for it to be reapproved every four years since there will likely be new members on the council, but it seemed unnecessary.

Another issue was technology issues. Councilman Tom Friestroffer, R-at large, asked if they would set a time limit on how long to wait for members to vote if they suddenly have technology issues preventing them from being seen and heard.

Ensley said the council member could Facetime with him or City Clerk Lana Keesling, but City Council attorney Joe Bonahoom pointed out that they would have to find a way for the Facetime to be broadcast along with the meeting so the public could hear and see the member voting as well.

The members generally expressed during the discussion that they would prefer to attend in person if possible. Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he thinks it is time that City Council advances with technology.

“It took a pandemic, I guess, to get to that,” Paddock said of the resolution.

The resolution was given preliminary approval with a 8-0 vote; Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, was absent.

