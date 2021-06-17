County to close Coliseum shot site

With 143,666 Allen County residents reported as fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by state health officials as of Wednesday, county health officials are following through with their plan to close the mass vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum at 4 p.m. today.

The closing comes as part of wider changes in vaccine demand and vaccination availability, said Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokeswoman.

Hubartt said the number of people wanting vaccinations has been dropping. She said she did not have complete statistics, but the total vaccinations given in the last week of May was 617. Earlier, the weekly total had been more than 1,500, she said.

“It has been much slower,” she said. “We don't need the space anymore.”

Vaccinations are being given now at many community pharmacies that are easily accessible in neighborhoods, Hubartt said.

This week, Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Health announced it was launching a mobile vaccination unit into neighborhoods that ask for it and ending a site at New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road on July 1.

The hours until then are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. The Neighborhood Health center at 1717 S. Calhoun St. offers vaccinations 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Parkview Health plans to move its site at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation by the end of the month, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman.

The new site will be nearby but smaller, she said. Details about the new location and hours are expected to be announced next week and will be available at parkview.com/covidvaccine, she said.

And a two-day vaccination site sponsored by Health Visions Midwest at Come As You Are Community Church in Fort Wayne ended Wednesday. Health Visions on Wednesday did not return a phone call seeking more information about upcoming plans.

Hubartt said vaccinations will continue beginning Tuesday at the health department's medical annex at 4813 New Haven Ave.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until July 11, when Mondays will be added with the same hours.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those as young as 12, will be offered at the annex's clinic, Hubartt said. People can be vaccinated without an appointment but also can register for an appointment at www.worthashot.org or by calling 211. The annex is on a bus line, Hubartt said.

Allen County's total means that about 45% of its residents are fully vaccinated. An additional 5,146 have received one shot, which health experts say conveys some protection.

The number of fully vaccinated residents ranks Allen County fourth in the state, behind only Marion, Hamilton and Lake counties.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County residents has dropped below 20 a day since June 10, with two days, Monday and Tuesday, in single digits. Between June 10 and Wednesday, the county has seen 77 cases and no deaths.

Ten new county cases and no new deaths were reported Wednesday. Allen County has a total of 41,806 reported cases and 691 deaths.

Indiana on Wednesday reported 216 new cases and 12 new deaths, bringing statewide totals to 750,170 cases and 13,343 confirmed deaths, plus 420 probable deaths.

rsalter@jg.net