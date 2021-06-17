Franke playground fire seen as possible arson

A fire that destroyed playground equipment at Franke Park is being investigated as possible arson.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to Franke Park about 5 a.m. Sunday for what was reported as a mulch fire. No one was present when firefighters arrived.

The firefighters found no active fire, but it appeared the playground equipment was actually what was on fire. About 25% of the equipment had burned before it collapsed in on itself, District Chief Jermaine Thomas said.

The firefighters “wet down” the park, Thomas said, to ensure that a fire didn't rekindle.

During the investigation, the department saw that a nearby trash can had also been on fire.

Thomas said investigators are trying to determine whether that might have been the origin of the playground fire.

