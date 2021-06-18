Co-founder of Vera Bradley honored

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley, will be honored by the Mad Anthonys and receive a Red Coat. The celebratory gala will be Sept. 11 at The Bradley, the new boutique hotel Baekgaard has been instrumental in bringing to downtown.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to recognize Barb as our Red Coat recipient this year,” Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthonys Foundation, said in a news release.

“From the basement of her home, she has helped build Vera Bradley into a global brand and amazing success story – all while giving back and strengthening the community she calls home. Her presence and participation in this year's event will have a profound, positive impact on the support we generate for Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House.”

Baekgaard co-founded Vera Bradley, named after her mother, with Pat Miller in 1982 with desires of bringing more design and color to the luggage market. Vera Bradley blossomed into a publicly traded company. Baekgaard was co-president until 2010, then chief creative officer until 2017.

Receiving the Red Coat, which has been awarded to athletes, coaches, entertainers, politicians, businesspeople and philanthropists since 1958, is as much for Baekgaard's charitable endeavors as her business acumen.

After a friend died in 1994 from breast cancer, Baekgaard and Miller founded the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, which has raised more than $36 million for research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. Much of that money has come through the Vera Bradley Classic's sports and social events.

The Mad Anthonys' Pro-Am will be June 28 at Fort Wayne Country Club.

“Being named a Red Coat recipient ranks up there with any recognition I've received to date,” Baekgaard said. “It's an honor to join the incredible list of previous recipients – and to help Mad Anthonys raise money for the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House and enhance the services they provide families throughout our region in the process. It's a great way to give back to a community that's given so much to me and my family.”

The Children's Hope House provides lodging and support services for the families of children undergoing pediatric and neonatal treatment.

The Mad Anthonys is a charitable organization, founded in 1957, of business leaders and professionals.

