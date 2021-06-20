Arts Campus awaits state's move

The Fort Wayne Arts Campus Cultural District stands out when it comes to physical presence and supporting the creative economy, local and state arts leaders say.

The Indiana Arts Commission will determine if the Fort Wayne Arts Campus will receive state cultural district designation at its Friday meeting. The Arts Campus officially became the city’s first cultural district locally after the City Council approved it in May.

Arts United Center President Susan Mendenhall said the local designation brings all parties to the table to determine whether there are ways to improve connectivity to restaurants or bicycle and walking trails after patrons finish their time on the Arts Campus. They will also evaluate signs and other ways to clearly designate the Arts Campus Cultural District.

While Mendenhall is hopeful, she said it won’t be “the end of the world” if the city doesn’t receive the state designation. There aren’t currently any funding opportunities through the state, but Mendenhall said it’s been proposed during budget time by state lawmakers the last few years.

“That’s not our total end goal, but one of the things we have learned through the scope of that process is how unique we are,” she said.

One clear characteristic is the scope of the Arts Campus, which includes seven physical buildings – between Lafayette and Clinton streets – that house 18 organizations.

The known presence between Lafayette and Clinton streets was intentional. Mendenhall said the Arts Campus was part of the city’s first redevelopment project, which started with the creation of the Arts United Center building, designed by architect Louis Kahn in 1965.

Mendenhall said she has always found that the super power of the arts brings people together. Anna Tragesser, who manages the Creative Community Pathway/Cultural District program for the Indiana Arts Commission, said she has found bringing people together to be a strength of the Fort Wayne Arts Campus in more than one way.

One aspect that most impressed Tragesser about the Arts Campus is how leaders have found ways for people of all ages and walks of life to learn and play. The opportunities include activities for children with autism.

The other aspect is how the commission is learning from Mendenhall and other Fort Wayne arts leaders to properly support a creative economy. Tragesser said it is more of a need in Indiana than many other states, citing that 20% of artists in the country are self-employed, compared with 60% in Indiana. Self-employed people miss out on some of the resources normally provided by employers.

The network of Fort Wayne creatives is tied together by the Arts Campus. Rachelle Reinking, director of communications at Arts United, said she can relate on a personal level.

While in high school, Reinking said she would have called someone a liar if they told her she would want to return to Fort Wayne after college. But when that time came, she saw Fort Wayne’s network of artists provided opportunities for any artistic medium.

“Having that sense of community and the ability to collaborate with other people is so much stronger now,” she said.

When the cultural district was approved in May, multiple City Council members spoke in support of the impact the Arts Campus has had on the city. Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, stated in a letter that it isn’t just about the arts being enjoyable for everyone, it’s also about the economic development benefits that come with it. The council approved the designation unanimously.

Mendenhall said, based on the most recent economic benefits study, the average patron of the Arts Campus spends an average of $31 in the community other than admission. The arts can also attract talent to the area, as it did for Reinking.

“It’s not that people want to look for a job anymore. They want to look for a life. They want somewhere where they can continue to have that fully enriched, holistic piece,” Reinking said. “I think the arts are integral to that.”

Indiana has 10 towns or cities that have state cultural district designations, with the largest being Carmel with a population of just more than 100,000. Fort Wayne would be the largest city on the list if approved Friday, and it would be the first in northeast Indiana.

The other cultural districts are in Bloomington, Columbus, Fishers, Jeffersonville, Lafayette, Madison, Nashville, Noblesville and Terre Haute. The indicators considered for designation are arts and culture identity; cultural development and leadership; community development; economic development; and planning and management.

Indianapolis has six cultural districts, but none have the state designation from the commission.

Tragesser said regardless of whether designation is local or from the state, it’s beneficial to the community.

“It’s a statement of value and to celebrate the leadership and the investment a community is making into its creative assets and creative economy,” she said.

