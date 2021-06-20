Balancing act: Razing homes near ex-GE site

About a dozen homes at the southeast edge of Fort Wayne's West Central neighborhood will be demolished for phase 2 of the Electric Works project – and the neighborhood, known for advocating historic preservation, is not objecting.

The homes, which don't look like the large mansion-style houses familiar from other parts of the neighborhood, stand amid vacant lots along Union, Jackson and Lavina streets. Many homes date to about the turn of the 20th century, according to tax records, and are generally unoccupied and in disrepair.

Records show over the last year or so, the properties have been bought by entities affiliated with developers of Electric Works, including Broadway Development Partners, Union Parking Co. LLC and Ancora Partners.

Some of the smaller homes, which were built for General Electric workers, have been partially boarded or condemned.

The fate of the homes was mentioned briefly Monday night during a public hearing on rezoning and the development plan for the second phase of Electric Works. But this aspect of the $106.5 million development, which includes 1,144 spaces in a six-deck parking garage, 293 apartments and retail space, hasn't had as much public exposure.

Two commercial structures on the west side of the 1400 block of Broadway, including Broadway Grill, also are to be razed.

Brandon Steffen, president of the West Central Neighborhood Association, acknowledged the tear-down of the homes has been known by the neighborhood group for some time but has not been considered a barrier to the next phase of the Electric Works development.

“We, from the initial plans, knew it was going to take tearing down some houses,” he said. “We never like to lose housing stock. We are thinking that it comes to a time when you have to weigh the good and the bad, and the lesser of two evils.”

The houses, he said, do not have official historic distinctions. That section of the neighborhood is not part of West Central's neighborhood's local historic district, which would prevent the homes from being torn down without preservationists' permission.

The neighborhood's National Register of Historic Places designation, in effect since the mid-1980s, also does not cover the houses, he said. That designation provides some protection from projects using federal money, and owners can receive federal restoration assistance in the form of tax credits.

The neighborhood association sees value in having a repurposed Electric Works help stabilize the neighborhood and increase investment and property values, Steffen said.

The homes “have no historical value left to them,” he added, noting several neighborhood representatives saw that in a tour of the homes and their interiors.

Kevan Biggs, a partner in Electric Works' developer RTM Ventures, said Monday night the historic character of the neighborhood was being considered.

Homes are not just being torn down, he said. The developers also plan to move three homes more noteworthy and in better shape to vacant lots elsewhere in the neighborhood, he said.

The development also carves out a corner on the 2.6-acre development's northwest side near one intersection of Lavina Street where homes will be left standing, he said.

“The last thing we want to do is tear houses down in West Central,” Biggs said. “We want to protect the neighborhood” because residents there will be Electric Works neighbors.

The developers also plan to rehab a now-blocked-off tunnel that runs from the neighborhood to Electric Works as a gateway, he said. The feature was built when the CSX railroad tracks on the north border of that property were elevated, he said.

Diane Groenert, a West Central resident, said she still feels sad to see houses go.

An artist who has made painting portraits of West Central homes part of her work, Groenert said the homes help tell the whole story of West Central, not just the story of those who lived in mansions.

On a walk down Lavina through the area of the neighborhood scheduled for house removal, she pointed out houses on one side of the street actively being restored for new residents and a house to be demolished on the other side.

A small number of homes awaiting demolition are not devoid of architectural features, including a brick house at 1319 Jackson St. with arched upper-story windows that is now condemned.

“I was shocked when I was alerted to it,” Groenert said of the demolitions. “The impression I get is that they (the neighborhood association) want to work with Electric Works and make it a success, and they will sacrifice this little corner of West Central to make it a success.”

Steffen agrees that the neighborhood association wants the development to succeed. But he also said the group is still working for historic preservation.

One effort underway is to investigate enlarging the boundaries of historic designations, he said. And the association has submitted a letter to the plan commission outlining several concerns about traffic, parking and shading of remaining residences by the large Electric Works buildings. The letter asked for studies on several of the impacts.

“We very much want to see Electric Works succeed in its effort,” the letter says. “At the same time we enjoy the present historic qualities, livability and character of West Central.

“Rezoning this site opens the door to adverse impacts not permitted under the current zoning and this is why we ask these issues be examined, so that the devil in the details can be ferreted out and leave a winning project for all parties.”

