Experts expecting '20s to roar

The similarities between the 2020s and 1920s are startling.

The decade commonly known as the Roaring '20s followed the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which caused an estimated 675,000 American deaths. As of last week, the official number of U.S. fatalities attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 600,000.

The 1920s saw flappers and bootleggers shaking off pandemic fatigue by cutting loose in speakeasies, where they drank bathtub gin and danced to jazz bands. As more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, they are venturing out to the modern version of carefree gatherings – or at least seeing them pop up on Facebook feeds.

Both decades are marked by strong consumer demand, serious worker shortages, lower tax rates, reduced business regulation, anti-immigrant sentiment, white supremacy movements, and tension between science and religious beliefs.

Despite the eras' parallels, experts don't think these '20s will be followed by another financial collapse. Modern economists, the experts say, have studied the past and know how to avoid repeating the mistakes that led to the Great Depression.

Spending spree

Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief for the personal finance website Bankrate.com, said there are reasons to think the 2020s will be another “roaring” decade.

“We are seeing a fair amount of exuberance on the part of consumers where restrictions are being lifted,” Hamrick said through email. “I would expect that to continue through the end of this year and into next based on expectations of a strong economy, including the highest level of growth in decades in 2020 and a falling unemployment rate.”

Consumer confidence this month rebounded to just below the pre-pandemic level from February 2020, Refinitiv/Ipsos announced Thursday. This measure is critical because consumer spending makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy.

“We've already seen a huge surge in consumer spending focused on goods, and now that should also be reflected more often in services, as with travel here in the second half of the year,” Hamrick said.

Data show that people are primping and heading out to eat and exercise.

Ben Kaplan, an economist and CEO of TOP Data, a market research company, on June 11 released the industries experiencing the biggest increases in sales. The comparisons are with normal sales levels, not with June 2020, when spending was limited by coronavirus pandemic measures.

Personal services, including beauty and nail salons, are seeing sales 56% above normal. Sporting goods stores' sales are 40% higher. And restaurants are ringing up tickets 11% above typical amounts.

Despite the financial hardships some workers have experienced during the pandemic, others are flush with cash, Hamrick said.

“There continues to be a high savings rate due in part to multiple rounds of stimulus or relief,” he said, “and the child tax credit will begin to hit bank accounts in July.”

Previously, taxpayers would apply for a child tax credit with their annual tax filing. Beginning July 15, the IRS will begin advanced payments. The change was made as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Officials said 88% of families who qualify will receive the monthly benefit automatically.

The enhanced credit increases the existing tax benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and up to $3,600 for children younger than 6.

Career climbing

Consumer confidence is also being fueled by abundant job openings, which offer workers the opportunity to climb the career ladder.

“You can't turn a corner in Fort Wayne without seeing a help wanted sign,” said Jennifer Winkeljohn, a Robert Half senior vice president. She is the staffing agency's Fort Wayne division director and works with employers and job candidates.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover report for April, which was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on June 8, found the highest quit rate – 2.7% – in the 20 years of the report's existence.

The report doesn't distinguish between the proportion of the 4 million workers who quit to take new jobs and those who left for other reasons, but Winkeljohn believes the data include a significant number of job-hoppers who were searching for more accommodating positions.

A Robert Half study released in late May found 44% of survey participants feel more burned out on the job now than they did a year ago.

“Burnout is a very big reason the quit rate is so high,” she said, adding that many people took time during the pandemic to rethink their priorities.

Among workers' complaints, Winkeljohn said, is feeling undervalued by management and overwhelmed by heavier workloads. Employees who successfully worked remotely are also unhappy with supervisors who are requiring them to return to the office.

“Employers are missing the mark on hearing their employees,” she added.

Among the companies having the most trouble filling open positions are those that need employees to work in person, including manufacturers, said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president for Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., a global outplacement firm based in Chicago.

“With job seeker confidence at an all-time high, workers are really calling the shots,” Challenger said in a statement.

Workers' newfound power is helping push wages higher, an effect already seen at multiple companies, where starting wages have been increased to $15 an hour.

Rachel Blakeman and Heather Tierney closely track various economic indicators, including wages.

Tierney, an assistant professor of economics in Purdue University Fort Wayne's Doermer School of Business, said employers willing to pay higher wages won't have trouble finding employees to fill open positions.

Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, agreed during a Webex videoconferencing interview.

“This has been positioned as a worker shortage,” she said, “but it's really a wages shortage.”

Lessons learned

Basing forecasts on the economic ups and downs of the past year can be risky business, Blakeman said.

“I think a lot of us are ready to be living in precedented times rather than unprecedented times,” she said. “Lots of folks are making really good guesses, but there are a lot of unknowns, including consumer behavior.”

Another unknown is how the 2020s will end. The 1920s ended in financial disaster.

The Great Depression, which began with the stock market crash of October 1929, was the longest and deepest economic recession in history. Economists who have studied the era have concluded the Federal Reserve and various government policies made the situation worse.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those who have learned which moves work – and which to avoid, Blakeman said.

Tierney isn't expecting a repeat of the Great Depression.

“Never say never, but I do think it's highly unlikely,” she said.

Hamrick, of Bankrate.com, agreed. He compared last year's pandemic shutdown with the period almost a century earlier.

“We had an intense and quickly passing equivalent of the Great Depression, in a modern iteration, in March and April of last year when we lost a total of 22 million jobs and an unemployment spiraling sharply higher,” he said. “We saw food lines, not on streets but in automobiles.”

Hamrick sees more differences than similarities between the decades.

“Among the things which are different now, a more robust central bank in the Federal Reserve and federally insured banks, helping to avoid the kind of runs on banks seen a century earlier,” he said. “Elected officials in Washington approved multiple rounds of legislation aimed at addressing problems in a variety of ways.”

Hamrick turned philosophical.

“A maxim of warfare and financial crises holds true: The future threat is seldom identical to the previous one,” he said. “Comparing the housing market-centric crisis of over a decade ago with the one we're now recovering from, we see this to be true.”

