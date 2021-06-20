Patience: Cicadas will bug area soon

Although many people haven't seen or heard them yet, periodical cicadas are emerging in northeast Indiana.

They've been living underground for 17 years but will soon climb the nearest trees or other tall surfaces, shed their shells, mate and die.

Bill Horan, Purdue Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources in Wells County, said he hasn't seen any cicadas this year but has been told of sightings in Fort Wayne and near Ossian.

“If they're in your neighborhood, you should hear them,” he said.

In this neck of the woods, the cicadas won't be as widespread or abundant as they have been in southern Indiana or southern Ohio. “This brood is the most widespread in the eastern United States,” Horan said.

They feed on tree sap and tend to live in more wooded areas.

Northeast Indiana is likely seeing them later than other areas because of colder weather, especially cooler springs. After heading above ground, they'll live about four more weeks, Horan said.

After the cicadas lay their eggs, the nymphs will hatch and fall to the ground. They'll remain underground for 17 years.

The abundance of cicadas that hung out in the Bloomington area are now dying off, Horan said.

The last time we saw the Brood X cicadas was in 2004, when George W. Bush was president. According to Cicada Mania, they were reported to be more abundant that year in Bloomington, Brookville, Clinton Falls, Dillsboro, Fishers, French Lick, Indianapolis, Lawrenceburg, Lexington, Martinsville, McCormick's Creek State Park near Spencer, Nashville, North Vernon and Skiles Test Nature Park in Indianapolis.

Cicada eggs can damage the limbs of smaller trees planted in the last two years, Horan said.

The best way to protect these young trees is to cover them in a mesh fabric for the one-month period when the cicadas are active in the area, according to the Purdue University Department of Entomology/College of Agriculture.

Larger trees do not need to be protected from cicadas, Purdue said.

Although we won't see the Brood X periodical cicadas for another 17 years, another type of cicadas, the Brood XII, will introduce themselves in 2023, including in Allen County, Horan said.

