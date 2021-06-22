Fort Wayne/Allen County

I-69 ramp to close starting Monday

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that northbound Exit 296-A on Interstate 69 in southern Allen County will be closed beginning Monday.

INDOT said the exit ramp to Interstate 469 will close because of bridge maintenance work over I-69.

During the closure, motorists should use the posted detour of I-69, the transportation department said.

Work is scheduled last four days. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The state reminds motorists to slow down and use caution when driving in and around all work zones.

Indiana 211 urged for storm damage

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking residents affected by the severe storms Friday through Monday to contact Indiana 211 to report storm damage and help with a statewide damage assessment.

The storm produced several tornado warnings and resulted in severe flooding in some areas. The storms damaged buildings, caused evacuations and resulted in temporary shelters erected in counties with considerable damage.

In addition to local public safety crews, state Homeland Security workers have been deployed to specific counties with damage, including Steuben, Franklin, Jefferson and Monroe. In all, more than 20 counties have reported damage thus far.

Residents with damage can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Staff also will help connect Hoosiers with additional services, including temporary housing, food and other essentials.

Wellness Council honors New Haven

The city of New Haven has received the 3-Star AchieveWELL designation from the Wellness Council of Indiana, officials announced Monday. AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3-Star, 4-Star and 5-Star. Each level requires a separate set of standards.

The Wellness Council developed the AchieveWELL program to help employers create a culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts.

The Wellness Council is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

New Haven's designation signifies it has created a blueprint to lay the foundation for a workplace well-being program. The city plans to continue the efforts and pursue the 4-Star and 5-Star level.

– Journal Gazette