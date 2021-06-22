Electric Works rezoning advances

A rezoning and a primary development plan for Electric Works' second phase were unanimously approved Monday night by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The $107 million mixed-use project abuts mainly the north side of the former General Electric campus undergoing rehabilitation on the west side of Broadway.

The project has a 1,144-space, six-deck parking garage as a major feature. The garage will be surrounded by five stories containing more than 280 apartments. The site plan also includes a child care center and playground, commercial space for a fitness center and retail, possibly including a restaurant. A pool and a rooftop courtyard also are shown on plans filed by the developer, RTM Ventures.

About 2.6 acres were rezoned for the project, which will cover 5.2 acres, some of which were already zoned urban corridor. The rest of the acreage had been zoned two-family and multiple-family residential and intensive industrial.

In approving the development plan, the commission granted waivers allowing setbacks greater than those called for under the urban corridor classification. The bigger setbacks are said to make for a better buffer between the project and the historic West Central neighborhood.

As with all rezonings, this one also must be approved by Fort Wayne City Council.

Connie Haas Zuber, plan commission president, recused herself from voting, saying she also is executive director of ARCH, Fort Wayne's nonprofit historic architecture preservation group that has formally commented on the case.

