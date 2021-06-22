Florida senator to give keynote at GOP dinner

The Allen County Republican Party is back – in person.

Chairman Steve Shine has announced the local party's first “mega” event since the beginning of the pandemic – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will be the keynote speaker at the Allen County GOP 2021 Reagan Bean Dinner.

The Oct. 8 dinner will be at Ceruti's Banquet & Event Center, 6325 Illinois Road.

The party's traditional Lincoln Day Dinner in 2020, Reagan Bean Dinner in 2020 and the Lincoln Day Dinner in 2021 were not held due to the pandemic.

“Now that we have 'busted free' of the restrictions that hampered scheduling the events, I am pleased to announce that the former governor of the State of Florida and now U.S. senator from the Sunshine State, Rick Scott, will be the keynote speaker at this 'mega' event that will draw hundreds from Allen County and across the state to attend our annual Reagan Bean Dinner,” Shine said in a statement.

It will be part of a national effort to regain the Republican majority in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, he said.

Scott was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. He previously served two terms as the 45th governor of Florida. He is also a Navy veteran.

Shine thanked Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young for coordinating Scott's visit.

Additional details about the VIP reception and dinner will be announced in late August.

