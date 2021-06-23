Banks says 122nd's service vital

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, and the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee met Tuesday with top brass at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard about being better prepared for future conflicts.

Minority head of the committee, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, from Alabama's 3rd District, and Banks discussed potential transitions for the Fort Wayne unit with Col. Michael D. Stohler, base commander, and others.

The discussion comes as the potential for cyber warfare with adversaries including those in China and Russia increases and the United States winds down its presence in Afghanistan and Iraq in the Middle East, the officials said.

The base is home to an “aging platform,” Banks said, but still serves a vital defense function. He spent Monday showing Rogers northeast Indiana's defense-related companies before checking out the base Tuesday.

“Big things are in store for this fighter wing. This is my top priority,” Banks said. “It's important to Fort Wayne, and it's very important to our nation.”

Banks said he has “been assured that we'd have the fighter wing for some time to come.”

Rogers said he was surprised at the level of defense-related infrastructure in northeast Indiana. He visited BAE, General Dynamics and L3 Harris Technologies.

“I didn't realize until I got here what a big defense presence we have here,” Rogers said.

Neither official elaborated on what the base's new aspects might be.

But U.S. forces may be called upon to fight non-state-sponsored cyberterrorists or in space or against China, the officials said, adding new kinds of training will be needed. They criticized President Joe Biden's first budget as deficient in spending on defense and homeland security.

“What we have to be mindful of is wars of the future will be fought differently than in the past,” Rogers said.

Banks said the A-10 jets flown by the base are reaching the end of their useful lives, with some already having been fitted with new wings. A-10s were built in the 1970s and 1980s.

As early as 2014, proposals were put forward to switch the base to F-16s or F-35s. But because the A-10s provided close air support needed in Mideast conflicts, the planes did not go out of service, Banks said.

He added that because of the “abrupt nature of the pull-out from Afghanistan,” he fears they might be needed again.

Banks also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems.

As a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve, Banks in 2014 and 2015 took a leave of absence from the Indiana State Senate to deploy to Afghanistan.

